Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Manitex International’s rating score has improved by 25% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Manitex International an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MNTX stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $112.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85.

In related news, CEO Steve Filipov purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $89,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,736 shares in the company, valued at $489,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Ruoru Yu purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $84,498.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 194,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 961,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 390,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

