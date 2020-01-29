Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Receives $16.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup cut Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Manitowoc stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,368. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.28.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 513.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 104.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

