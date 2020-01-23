Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.84

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and traded as high as $16.25. Mannatech shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 1,511 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mannatech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $38.35 million, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.29% of Mannatech worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis