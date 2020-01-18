Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

NYSE:MN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,050. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Manning and Napier has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 million. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Manning and Napier will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Manning and Napier by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manning and Napier by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manning and Napier by 90.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

