MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Up to $1.62

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.62. MannKind shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 193,451 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MNKD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $317.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.30.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 136,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MannKind by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?