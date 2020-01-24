MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Up to $1.71

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.71. MannKind shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 247,239 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on MNKD. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

The stock has a market cap of $352.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,827,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 526,309 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 99.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MannKind by 8.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

