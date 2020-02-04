MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

MNKD has been the subject of several other research reports. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MannKind in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

MNKD opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.30. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth about $90,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,827,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 526,309 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 99.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

