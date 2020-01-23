Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on shares of Manolete Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of LON MANO opened at GBX 432 ($5.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.23 million and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 423 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 453.60. Manolete Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 193.50 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 714 ($9.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.32, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 13.72.

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency and insolvency-related claims. As of September 30, 2018, it had invested in 249 insolvency cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

