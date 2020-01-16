ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) CFO Sells $1,373,909.64 in Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.61.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

