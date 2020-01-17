ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Down 9.7% in December

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

In related news, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 6,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $606,257.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,268. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 95.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 44.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,167,000 after acquiring an additional 444,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 109,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $99.11. 510,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,032. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

