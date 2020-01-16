ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Sells $509,765.13 in Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Buchband also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of ManpowerGroup stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $219,862.50.

On Friday, December 13th, Richard Buchband sold 245 shares of ManpowerGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $23,897.30.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Richard Buchband sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $231,250.00.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,167,000 after acquiring an additional 444,119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 109,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

