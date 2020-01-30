ManpowerGroup (MAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average of $90.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $74.21 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.61.

In other ManpowerGroup news, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $44,255.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,458.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,788 shares of company stock worth $3,000,500. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

