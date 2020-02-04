Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives $78.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

MANT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Mantech International stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 135,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,472. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Mantech International has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $86.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.62.

In other Mantech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $728,820.00. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Mantech International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mantech International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Mantech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mantech International by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Mantech International by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

