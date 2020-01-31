Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 60.15 and a current ratio of 136.24. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$20.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.78.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$22.63 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.1694008 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total transaction of C$51,386.94. Also, Senior Officer Stephani Kingsmill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.05, for a total value of C$521,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$590,293. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,218 shares of company stock valued at $945,767.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

