Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.47

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.47 and traded as high as $27.47. Manulife Financial shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 2,382,691 shares trading hands.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 60.15 and a current ratio of 136.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.51.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$22.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1705792 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.05%.

In related news, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total transaction of C$51,386.94. Also, Senior Officer Stephani Kingsmill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.05, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$590,293. Insiders sold 36,218 shares of company stock worth $945,767 over the last 90 days.

About Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

