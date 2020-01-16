Manz (ETR:M5Z) Shares Up 1.1%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €23.75 ($27.62) and last traded at €22.50 ($26.16), 26,278 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.25 ($25.87).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.21 million and a PE ratio of -12.79.

About Manz (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG manufactures and sells high-tech equipment in Germany and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Solar; Electronics; Energy Storage; Contract Manufacturing; and Service segments. The Solar segment provides production solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?