Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Receiving Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) has been trending extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Maple Gold Mines earned a news sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

MGM stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. Maple Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 701 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 37,475 hectares located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

