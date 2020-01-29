Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Shares Up 4.7%

Marathon Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22, 59,254 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 81,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

