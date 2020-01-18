Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRO. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 107,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $2,634,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 303,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

