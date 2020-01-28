Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) to post sales of $29.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.52 billion and the highest is $30.00 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $32.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $121.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.48 billion to $123.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $132.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.00 billion to $143.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $53.18. 223,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,349. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

