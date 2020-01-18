Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,460,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 14,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $56.89 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,874 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution