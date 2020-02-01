Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Short Interest Update

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,460,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 14,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

MPC stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Boston Partners increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,731.7% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 548,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 518,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $27,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

