Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $54.49 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest