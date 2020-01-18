Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,865,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?