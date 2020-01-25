Marc Rosen Sells 48,750 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Marc Rosen sold 48,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Rosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Marc Rosen sold 3,400 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

Shares of LEVI opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,490 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 668.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,520 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

