Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will announce sales of $25.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Marchex reported sales of $23.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $103.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.50 million to $103.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $104.47 million, with estimates ranging from $103.94 million to $105.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%.

MCHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marchex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $85,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 281,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,821 in the last 90 days. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Marchex by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the second quarter worth about $45,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 1.5% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.03 million, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Marchex has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $5.57.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

