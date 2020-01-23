Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Buys $199,852.17 in Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 55,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $199,852.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MCHX stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $152.98 million, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.58. Marchex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marchex by 196.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 25.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Marchex by 804.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 286,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 254,710 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 1,692.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 104,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marchex by 307.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 99,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

