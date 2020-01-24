Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 3,220 Shares

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $11,431.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,417 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $70,438.65.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $10,830.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,473 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $60,785.37.

On Monday, January 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,300 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $38,213.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,505 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,583.55.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 31,949 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $121,086.71.

On Monday, December 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,500 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,125.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 400 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,600 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $40,386.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,581 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,946.57.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. Marchex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 million, a P/E ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Equities analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Marchex by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Marchex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

