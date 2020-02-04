Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 7,414 Shares

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $24,985.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 31,783 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $109,015.69.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,417 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $70,438.65.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,220 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $11,431.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $10,830.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,473 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $60,785.37.

On Monday, January 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,300 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $38,213.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,505 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,583.55.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 31,949 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $121,086.71.

On Monday, December 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,125.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 400 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420.00.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $148.24 million, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 29,234 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Marchex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marchex by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 78,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Marchex by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHX. ValuEngine raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

