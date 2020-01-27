Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Down 38.0% in January

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,500 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 669,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Marcus & Millichap stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 132,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,709. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.27 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $153,718.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,378.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,564,000 after buying an additional 258,029 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 452,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 210,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at $5,202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1,553.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 102,034 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 894.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 93,488 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

