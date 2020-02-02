Margaux Resources (CVE:MRL) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Margaux Resources Ltd (CVE:MRL) shares traded down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 58,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 61,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.38.

Margaux Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRL)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

