Marillyn A. Hewson Sells 22,000 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $428.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $287.79 and a one year high of $438.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,920 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 142.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

