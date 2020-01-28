Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Up 369.2% in January

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 369.2% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 66.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

