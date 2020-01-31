Marine Products Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Marine Products has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marine Products to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $484.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.66. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

