Marine Products (MPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) is scheduled to announce its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MPX stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a market cap of $488.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.66. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

