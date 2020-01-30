Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 37.89%.

Shares of MPX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,766. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $509.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 57.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

