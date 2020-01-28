MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

MarineMax stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.91. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $161,200.00. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

