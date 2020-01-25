MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Longbow Research cut MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.23.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 652,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,023. The firm has a market cap of $464.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in MarineMax by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MarineMax by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.