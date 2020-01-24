MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.82-1.92 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.82-1.92 EPS.

NYSE:HZO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,072. The company has a market capitalization of $374.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. Longbow Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $161,200.00. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

