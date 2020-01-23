MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.82-1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.63. MarineMax also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.82-1.92 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.08.

HZO traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,222. The stock has a market cap of $375.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?