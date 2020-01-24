MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.63. MarineMax also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.82-1.92 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZO. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 369,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,072. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $374.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.91. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $161,200.00. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

