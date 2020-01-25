MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,707,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the previous session’s volume of 276,529 shares.The stock last traded at $21.61 and had previously closed at $17.43.

The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Longbow Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MarineMax by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in MarineMax by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $464.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

