Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.14). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

In other news, CEO Scott Braunstein bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 177,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 115,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

