Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,076 Shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) Stock

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $33,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mario J. Gabelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,461 shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $68,957.15.

NYSE:GGT opened at $8.15 on Friday. Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 313,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

