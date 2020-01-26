Mark G. Currie Sells 60,000 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 1.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $146,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

