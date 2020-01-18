Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.58, for a total value of $214,430.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,631,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,910. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Markel by 3.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Markel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Markel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Markel by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,192.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,142.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,139.92. Markel has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,216.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. Markel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel will post 40.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.50.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

