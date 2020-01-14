Market Update: EPS Review for American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

As earnings reports continue to roll in, investors may be taking a closer look at companies that they own. Staying on top of the most recent releases may help investors figure out if the company is well-positioned for future success. Taking a look at some earnings projections, we note that the current quarter EPS consensus estimate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) is 2.12. This EPS estimate consists of 3 sell-side analysts taken into consideration by Zacks Research. For the last reporting period, the company reported a quarterly EPS of 2. Sell-side analysts often provide their best researched estimates for what the company will report. These estimates carry a lot of weight on Wall Street and the investing community. When a company reports actual earnings results, the surprise factor may cause the stock price to fluctuate more than normal. Investors will often pay added attention to a company that has surpassed expectations by a wide margin.

Active investors are typically interested in the factors that drive stock price movements. Buying an individual stock means that you own a piece of the company. The hope is that the company does very well and becomes highly profitable. A profitable company may decide to do various things with the profits. They may reinvest profits back into the business, or they may choose to pay shareholders dividends from those earnings. Sometimes stocks may eventually become undervalued or overvalued. Spotting these trends may lead to further examination or the underlying fundamentals of the company. A company that continues to disappoint on the earnings front may have some issues that need to be addressed. It is highly important to make sure all the research is done on a stock, especially if the investor is heavily weighted on the name. Sometimes earnings reports may be good, but the stock price does not reflect that. Having a good understanding of the entire picture may help investors better travel the winding stock market road.

Wall Street analysts often give buy/sell/hold ratings for the companies that they track. Investors have the ability to view these sell-side ratings in order to help with their own stock research. Analyst ratings may have different interpretations. According to analysts polled by Zacks Research, the current average broker rating on shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) is 2.31. This rating uses a scale between 1 and 5. Following this scale, a rating of 1 would represent a Strong Buy, and a rating of 5 would indicate a Strong Sell recommendation. Out of all these analysts offering ratings, 5 have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, according to Zacks Research.

Shifting the focus to some possible support and resistance levels on shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT), we note that the 52-week high is currently $241.07, and the 52-week low is currently $161.4. When shares are trading near to the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may be watching for a break through either level. Investors may also be watching historical price action. Over the past 12 weeks, the stock has moved 2.62%. Going back to the start of the year, we can see that shares have moved 2.43%. Over the last 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of 9.19%. Over the last 5 trading days, the stock has moved 3%. Checking in on recent session activity, we have seen that the stock has been trading near the $235.41 mark.

Looking further at shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT), we have noticed that the current consensus target price is $228.8. Wall Street analysts have the ability to create price target estimates for where they think the stock will be moving in the near-term. Because price target projections can differ from one analyst to the next, they may span a wide range of values. Many investors will closely track target prices, and they tend to pay extra close attention when analysts make revisions to those targets.

As we sail into the second half of the calendar year, investors may be looking to see what has gone right and what has gone wrong so far this year. Making necessary changes to some holdings may help position investors for the next couple of quarters. Being able to cut the riskier losers and take some profits from winners may help solidify the stock portfolio. As we run through the next round of company earnings reports, investors will be keeping a close eye on the data that is reported. Investors may be looking to buy companies that continue to post beats on the earnings front, and cut ties with ones that are not hitting their marks.