MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

MKTX stock opened at $358.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 0.17. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $209.16 and a twelve month high of $421.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,870.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,193,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows

