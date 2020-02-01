MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.67.

MKTX stock opened at $354.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.28 and its 200-day moving average is $365.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 9.47. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $209.16 and a 1 year high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,870.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in MarketAxess by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

