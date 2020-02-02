MarketAxess Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.67.

MKTX stock opened at $354.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.22.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total transaction of $6,971,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at $364,522,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $871,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,870.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after acquiring an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,922,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 122,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index